- After playtesting and feedback, we are removing Attack and Health values from card tooltips.
- Tooltip font, sizing and display has been improved. Tooltips that were previously too large should now render appropriately.
- Fixed an issue with the process of campaign matches starting, which should prevent a crash for some players.
- The effect of Lifesteal and Drain Essence have been reduced to 30% (was 50%). Affected units have received an Attack increase to maintain their overall power while reducing the scaling factor of lifesteal.
- Runic Blast: The damage and freeze now only affects units, and the damage was increased to 22 (was 14).
- Misc bug fixes and improvements.
Cards and Castles 2 update for 8 November 2021
Nov 7th Balance Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Cards and Castles 2 Content Depot 1719391
- Loading history…
OSX Depot 1719392
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update