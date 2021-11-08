 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Cards and Castles 2 update for 8 November 2021

Nov 7th Balance Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7672945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • After playtesting and feedback, we are removing Attack and Health values from card tooltips.
  • Tooltip font, sizing and display has been improved. Tooltips that were previously too large should now render appropriately.
  • Fixed an issue with the process of campaign matches starting, which should prevent a crash for some players.
  • The effect of Lifesteal and Drain Essence have been reduced to 30% (was 50%). Affected units have received an Attack increase to maintain their overall power while reducing the scaling factor of lifesteal.
  • Runic Blast: The damage and freeze now only affects units, and the damage was increased to 22 (was 14).
  • Misc bug fixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Cards and Castles 2 Content Depot 1719391
  • Loading history…
OSX Depot 1719392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.