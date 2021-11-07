 Skip to content

Super Dungeon Designer Playtest update for 7 November 2021

Playtest Update Notes for November 7th

Updated the "Quicksave" feature so if a player exits to the main menu while playtesting or building a dungeon, they can recover where they were building from "My Dungeons".

Fixed a bug where the "hide UI" button would not unhide the UI.

Changed files in this update

Super Dungeon Designer Playtest Content Depot 1614001
Super Dungeon Designer Playtest Content MAC Depot 1614002
