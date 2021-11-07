Playtest Update Notes for November 7th

Updated the "Quicksave" feature so if a player exits to the main menu while playtesting or building a dungeon, they can recover where they were building from "My Dungeons".
Fixed a bug where the "hide UI" button would not unhide the UI.
