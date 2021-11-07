 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 7 November 2021

Optimizations, Tools & Coins

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New advanced resources: Tools and Coins
  • Added tools production to smithy
  • Reworked how the storage display works behind the scenes
  • Fixed: 4th tutorial didn't have metal in storage, making it impossible to complete
  • Optimized texture sizes, for smaller game and better performance

Changed files in this update

