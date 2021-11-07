- New advanced resources: Tools and Coins
- Added tools production to smithy
- Reworked how the storage display works behind the scenes
- Fixed: 4th tutorial didn't have metal in storage, making it impossible to complete
- Optimized texture sizes, for smaller game and better performance
Black Forest update for 7 November 2021
Optimizations, Tools & Coins
Patchnotes via Steam Community
