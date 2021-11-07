 Skip to content

Bonfire Peaks update for 7 November 2021

v1.0.24

Build 7672306

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: a dozen edge cases where [spoiler]crates joined by an arrow would separate[/spoiler]
  • Fixed: new save games were occasionally loading previous game states
  • Fixed: [spoiler]arrows joined to flying crates now snap[/spoiler] when they should
  • Fixed: a [spoiler]water current[/spoiler] bug (reproducible in "Reverse Osmosis")
  • Made a deterministic rule for 2x1s that are being pushed in 2 different directions by [spoiler]water currents[/spoiler]
  • the rule is: [spoiler]if a 2x1 is on multiple currents, and one is pointing at the other, make that one take precedence.[/spoiler]

