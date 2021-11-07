Reign of the legends Early Access Patch 15-2 Fix 3

Small Update to fix input delay online and other small fixes.
-
Input delay while online now Dynamically changes again based on current ping.
-
Fixed an issue causing juggles to not be limited by height and times used causing an infinite combo.
-
Fixed an odd issue on Frankenstein that would no allow him to jump cancel from this forward dash.
Check out our stream each Saturday on Twitch / Youtube
[TerrordromeTV on Twitch](www.twitch.tv/TerrordromeTV)
[TerrordromeTV on Youtube](www.youtube.com/c/TerrordromeTV)
Changed files in this update