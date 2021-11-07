 Skip to content

Terrordrome - Reign of the Legends update for 7 November 2021

Reign of the legends Early Access Patch 15-2 Fix 3

Reign of the legends Early Access Patch 15-2 Fix 3

Small Update to fix input delay online and other small fixes.

  • Input delay while online now Dynamically changes again based on current ping.

  • Fixed an issue causing juggles to not be limited by height and times used causing an infinite combo.

  • Fixed an odd issue on Frankenstein that would no allow him to jump cancel from this forward dash.

Check out our stream each Saturday on Twitch / Youtube

[TerrordromeTV on Twitch](www.twitch.tv/TerrordromeTV)

[TerrordromeTV on Youtube](www.youtube.com/c/TerrordromeTV)

