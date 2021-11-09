 Skip to content

Discord Bot Studio update for 9 November 2021

Discord Bot Studio 2.0

Discord Bot Studio 2.0 is here

New features in 2.0

  • Upgraded to Discord.js 13
  • Added Slash Commands!
  • Added Buttons and Selects!
  • Added 22 new events! You will need to create a new bot to make use of these new event types.
  • Event-related variables are now automatically named. You will have access to these inside the "Event Variables" section when you are inserting a variable.
  • Added the Multiple Input node which lets you add more than one input.
  • Added the Switch / Case node which lets you check a variable against multiple values.
  • Added the Wait node. This allows you to wait for a specified number of seconds/minutes/hours/days.
  • Added the Check If Message Is In Channel node.
  • Added the Create Category node.
  • Added the Update Channel Permissions node, allowing things like ticket systems.
  • Added the Check if Array Contains Value node. Right now this is mainly useful for checking values chosen in a selct menu interaction. Future updates will add more array functionality.
  • Added all responses in the Channel Actions category to events.
  • Added all responses in the Server Actions category to events.
  • Added all responses in the Bot Actions category to events.
  • Added the DBS version number on the DBS App Rich Presence card.
  • Fixed dmChannel bug.
  • Fixed bug where the Reaction Listener node did not work following multi-output nodes.
  • Fixed performance issues, especially around page-load times.
  • More than I can list here!

2.0 Tutorials

You can see the updated documentation site here: docs. These docs are improved and have individual pages for each node.

Changed files in this update

