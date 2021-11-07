 Skip to content

Saboteur update for 7 November 2021

Patch 1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Not everyone wants to play with six other players so we have added a new small 3 player map. While the seven player experience is still the gold standard you can now enjoy the game with lesser parties.

Also made several performance optimizations.

