- Improved Training Screen performance
- Removed unnecessary text from cards
- Fixed incorrect Clubs showing in club switcher when changing manager logged in
- Added synergy card particle improvements
- Fixed top bar card counter not updating correctly when collecting rewards
- Fixed incorrect sponsor item showing login streak
- Fixed selectable items not updating to the correct colours on the initial load
- A bunch of additional minor fixes
Blackout Rugby update for 7 November 2021
0.452.14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
