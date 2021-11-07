 Skip to content

Blackout Rugby update for 7 November 2021

0.452.14

Build 7672176

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved Training Screen performance
  • Removed unnecessary text from cards
  • Fixed incorrect Clubs showing in club switcher when changing manager logged in
  • Added synergy card particle improvements
  • Fixed top bar card counter not updating correctly when collecting rewards
  • Fixed incorrect sponsor item showing login streak
  • Fixed selectable items not updating to the correct colours on the initial load
  • A bunch of additional minor fixes

