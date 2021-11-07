Patch notes 07/11

Thanks to some feedback from some early play testing we have made some improvements.
Some balance changes:
- Days are now longer - There is more time to solve puzzles, this was especially problematic on larger maps.
- Nights are slightly shorter - Nights should be shorter but more intense.
- Demons always spawn - Every night will have a demon, no more boring nights of hiding for no reason!
Some bug fixes:
- Demon pathing - fixed some bugs with demons getting stuck, or not able to reach players.
- Dead teammates not getting scores - If you die and your team succeed, you should still get recognition!
Some general improvements:
- Better descriptions on some pictures where it was difficult to tell what they were.
- Tutorial improvements
