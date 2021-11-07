 Skip to content

Scelestum update for 7 November 2021

Patch notes 07/11

Last edited by Wendy

Thanks to some feedback from some early play testing we have made some improvements.

Some balance changes:

  • Days are now longer - There is more time to solve puzzles, this was especially problematic on larger maps.
  • Nights are slightly shorter - Nights should be shorter but more intense.
  • Demons always spawn - Every night will have a demon, no more boring nights of hiding for no reason!

Some bug fixes:

  • Demon pathing - fixed some bugs with demons getting stuck, or not able to reach players.
  • Dead teammates not getting scores - If you die and your team succeed, you should still get recognition!

Some general improvements:

  • Better descriptions on some pictures where it was difficult to tell what they were.
  • Tutorial improvements

