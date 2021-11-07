 Skip to content

Chessplosion update for 7 November 2021

Update Notes - v2494

Hi! Update v2494 is a quick hotfix for the puzzle editor with just one change:

  • Puzzle Editor: Fixed a bug where using Kings and Queens in the same puzzle could cause it 'fail' and reset early, even if the bombs' chain reaction hadn't finished yet.

