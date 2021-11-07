Update Notes - v2494

Hi! Update v2494 is a quick hotfix for the puzzle editor with just one change:
- Puzzle Editor: Fixed a bug where using Kings and Queens in the same puzzle could cause it 'fail' and reset early, even if the bombs' chain reaction hadn't finished yet.
