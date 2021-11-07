Patch 0.3.4
- Item Icons have been updated for consistency, some names have also been changed.
- Updated movement script to not be tied to machine frame rate.
- Fixed a bug that caused a softlock when burn triggered on the Vine Lord and Sei was dead.
- Fixed a bug in act 3 where enemies didn't spawn in specifically if you were in room 5.
- Fixed Desync between player data when the heal pulse item was triggered.
- Altered dialogue to make consistency better.
- Fixed a small bug with spell icons not resetting after completing a run.
Thank you to those who helped me find these bugs!
Ryan | Ventus Games
