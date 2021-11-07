 Skip to content

We Are Live update for 7 November 2021

Patch 0.3.4

  • Item Icons have been updated for consistency, some names have also been changed.
  • Updated movement script to not be tied to machine frame rate.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a softlock when burn triggered on the Vine Lord and Sei was dead.
  • Fixed a bug in act 3 where enemies didn't spawn in specifically if you were in room 5.
  • Fixed Desync between player data when the heal pulse item was triggered.
  • Altered dialogue to make consistency better.
  • Fixed a small bug with spell icons not resetting after completing a run.

Thank you to those who helped me find these bugs!

Ryan | Ventus Games

We Are Live Content Depot 1598191
We Are Live Depot Depot 1598192
