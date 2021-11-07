Version 0.7.7 live!



Hello there!

We have released a new update for the game, fixing many sound mixing and small gameplay issues. This update also includes visual enhancements, like revamping the Forsaken Forest environment and Thinker nest model.

After this update we will also be moving away from the Early Access program. We have now been in this stage for almost nine months. We already feel like the game is close enough to what we envisioned it to be in the beginning of the project.

Enemy Remains was envisioned to be an intense mix between the topdown shooter and survival horror genre, with local "couch coop" gameplay. We wanted to feature both story-oriented campaign and an endless horde survival mode. And that's what is already in the game!

We might still release some new content, like maps or smaller features, as further updates or DLC. However, we do not have any roadmap for creating or releasing any new DLC currently.



**

New model and animations on the Thinker nest.

Updated environment visuals in Forsaken Forest.

New visuals on the spore traps.

Skipping in-game intro cinematics now possible.

Added player upgrades to Survival.

Mangler demons now take some amount of fire damage from flamethrower instead of none.

Curse staff also hurts through the demon shield.

Fixed HUD not disappearing in loading after Slaughterfarm.

Fixed barrels not being destroyed in Survival map.

Fixed barrels in Corruption Plant and Plant Underground maps.

Tentacles appearin In the Flesh map now have collisions.

Weapon sound effects remixed and enhanced.

Impact sound effects remixed.

Computer collisions in Research Lab fixed.

Sound reverb on the boss tesla weapons adjusted.

End boss reverb and sound mixing adjusted.

**

Enjoy!

- Harri J.