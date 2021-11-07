 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Evil Seal update for 7 November 2021

Evil Seal - Update 0.3.7

Share · View all patches · Build 7671812 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

thanks to your opinions we add a new dedicated button for reload weapon with different ammo type.

Thanks for your support and continue to follow us for great news and updates!

Have a nice day,

Staff Evil Seal

Changed files in this update

Evil Seal - First Release Depot 1516941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.