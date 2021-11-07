 Skip to content

Days Of Purgatory update for 7 November 2021

A1.9 - November 7th, 2021

Build 7671809 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are currently working on the new Colloseum vs mode, but it is not included in this build.

Patch Notes:

  • Night waves have been re-balanced for a more intense experience.
  • Difficulty of the first day has been reduced(Normal Difficulty).
  • All Orb mod damage has been increased as well as their scaling.
  • Teleportation statue setup has been changed.
  • No longer requires all players to be in range.
  • Now takes 60 seconds to begin the level transfer.
  • Spawns waves of demons during this wait period.
  • Important text in Necronomicon has been highlighted.
  • Necronomicon now has icons to represent the scan outline of important objectives.
  • Drop rates of weapons chests on the first day will no longer drop Tier 3 weapons.
  • The Weapon Container at the entrance of Catacombs will now always be full.
  • Butcher will now turn enraged after spawning Hounds.
  • Meteors during the night wave have a new smoke trail, and will use different Meteor Shapes.
  • Meteors containing Rupture creatures (Shadwell night waves) now have a unique color and smoke particle.
  • Hit reaction Threshold for Demons now scales with max HP.

Bug Fixes:

  • Keybindings: 'Key already in use' notification was hidden in background.
  • Health bar on Shadwell Defenses will no longer be visible on destroyed doors.
  • Skeleton Mage Fire Tornado will no longer pass through walls.
  • Volume level of ‘Fire Tornado’ has been lowered.
  • Talent pickups dropped by purchasable Talent containers will no longer get stuck in nearby walls.
  • Changing Video Settings (Options menu) will no longer reset gameplay settings.
  • Changing Game Settings (Options menu) will no longer reset the brightness slider.
  • The Account level window was sized incorrectly when shown in Talent window.
  • Position of the MP5 with a HoloScope has been adjusted.

