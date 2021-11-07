A1.9 - November 7th, 2021

We are currently working on the new Colloseum vs mode, but it is not included in this build.
Patch Notes:
- Night waves have been re-balanced for a more intense experience.
- Difficulty of the first day has been reduced(Normal Difficulty).
- All Orb mod damage has been increased as well as their scaling.
- Teleportation statue setup has been changed.
- No longer requires all players to be in range.
- Now takes 60 seconds to begin the level transfer.
- Spawns waves of demons during this wait period.
- Important text in Necronomicon has been highlighted.
- Necronomicon now has icons to represent the scan outline of important objectives.
- Drop rates of weapons chests on the first day will no longer drop Tier 3 weapons.
- The Weapon Container at the entrance of Catacombs will now always be full.
- Butcher will now turn enraged after spawning Hounds.
- Meteors during the night wave have a new smoke trail, and will use different Meteor Shapes.
- Meteors containing Rupture creatures (Shadwell night waves) now have a unique color and smoke particle.
- Hit reaction Threshold for Demons now scales with max HP.
Bug Fixes:
- Keybindings: 'Key already in use' notification was hidden in background.
- Health bar on Shadwell Defenses will no longer be visible on destroyed doors.
- Skeleton Mage Fire Tornado will no longer pass through walls.
- Volume level of ‘Fire Tornado’ has been lowered.
- Talent pickups dropped by purchasable Talent containers will no longer get stuck in nearby walls.
- Changing Video Settings (Options menu) will no longer reset gameplay settings.
- Changing Game Settings (Options menu) will no longer reset the brightness slider.
- The Account level window was sized incorrectly when shown in Talent window.
- Position of the MP5 with a HoloScope has been adjusted.
Changed files in this update