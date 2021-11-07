The Halloween event has begun! As usual, I will be running this into December. Lots to collect for your closet!
Halloween Event:
- Collect pumpkins from monsters that are in your level range and trade the pumpkins in for all sorts of items (pets, hats and many other things) at the Hag of Halloween.
- To travel to the Hag of Halloween, complete the quest from the Jack-O-Lantern next to the Wizard of Space and Time.
Features:
- I have changed the way the Bloom and rendering code works so it bypasses all the new code and memory needed if it is off.
Bugs:
- I fixed a minor UI problem when scrolling with the mouse-wheel and selecting an item in the bank, the popup would stay.
- If you set your config to have directional digging off, it was ignoring that to start the game, but it is fixed.
- Pets were not being loaded correctly so they have been reset and should save/load correctly now.
- When placing blocks (dirt/cobblestone/etc) in the world, it wasn't updating the recipe component counts, but it is fixed.
- Fixed a bug while eating a mushroom of confusion and having flying, you could get stuck flying up to the clouds.
Coming soon:
- I am working on some new content for the Halloween event that I hope to patch in the next few days.
Changed files in this update