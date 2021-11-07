 Skip to content

Octofight Escape update for 7 November 2021

Patch 1.4.1 [Small Update]

  • Fixed lobby region problem : To ensure better consistency between regions, players can select the region before creating a lobby (host) or before validating a game code to join a lobby.
  • Fixed replay : at the end of a game now players have to wait for the host to click "replay" to join the lobby.

Thank you all for following us, for helping us to improve the game.

We learn from all your feedback and use it to provide the best possible game experience.

Discord Global Community : Discord Community

Twitter : Twitter Octofight Escape

