OVR Toolkit update for 8 November 2021

Changelog for 08-11-2021

Build 7671722

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Added notification to show now playing track when changing media via Hand Tracking.
  • Added instructions and warning about Hand Tracking when enabling the setting.

Changes:

  • Loading screen is now 'Pro Gamer Friendly'.
  • Increased precision of window cropping + and - buttons in both standing and keyboard mode menus.
  • Hand gestures will now fallback to pressing media keys if UWP Bridge isn't connected.
  • Edited 'Outdated Windows' warning to make sure users understand its just a warning and doesn't change what OVR Toolkit will actually work on.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed desktop capture error detection not working as intended. (Should once again reinitialize the API if a CreateTexture error has been found)
  • Fixed media timeline info updating slowly. (Turns out Windows only updates the timeline position value every 4-5 seconds...? Anyway, added interpolation now. #Michaelsoft)
  • Fixed cropped sections of windows triggering input blocking to application.
  • Fixed Hand Tracking causing OVR Toolkit to freeze or crash when tabbed into a game. (Vive Hand Tracking SDK pauses the app on focus loss, yeet'd that logic)
  • Fixed a UWP bridge crash. (Would cause OVR Toolkit to lose notifications and media info)

    (This is actually a Windows bug, it crashes Spotify too... Seems like the media API can crash. :binbows: )

Hand Tracking:

All gestures are performed by pinching your finger and thumb.

Pinch both hands > Toggle windows on/off

Pinch either hand and drag down > Play/Pause media

Pinch either hand and drag left > Previous media

Pinch either hand and drag right > Next media

