Changelog for 08-11-2021

08-11-2021
Added:
- Added notification to show now playing track when changing media via Hand Tracking.
- Added instructions and warning about Hand Tracking when enabling the setting.
Changes:
- Loading screen is now 'Pro Gamer Friendly'.
- Increased precision of window cropping + and - buttons in both standing and keyboard mode menus.
- Hand gestures will now fallback to pressing media keys if UWP Bridge isn't connected.
- Edited 'Outdated Windows' warning to make sure users understand its just a warning and doesn't change what OVR Toolkit will actually work on.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed desktop capture error detection not working as intended. (Should once again reinitialize the API if a CreateTexture error has been found)
- Fixed media timeline info updating slowly. (Turns out Windows only updates the timeline position value every 4-5 seconds...? Anyway, added interpolation now. #Michaelsoft)
- Fixed cropped sections of windows triggering input blocking to application.
- Fixed Hand Tracking causing OVR Toolkit to freeze or crash when tabbed into a game. (Vive Hand Tracking SDK pauses the app on focus loss, yeet'd that logic)
- Fixed a UWP bridge crash. (Would cause OVR Toolkit to lose notifications and media info)
(This is actually a Windows bug, it crashes Spotify too... Seems like the media API can crash. :binbows: )
Hand Tracking:
All gestures are performed by pinching your finger and thumb.
Pinch both hands > Toggle windows on/off
Pinch either hand and drag down > Play/Pause media
Pinch either hand and drag left > Previous media
Pinch either hand and drag right > Next media
Changed files in this update