Cubico update for 7 November 2021

The Community map tab is live and to celebrate this, we pushed a community map ready to be played. In addition to the community map, we've added an automatic saving and loading of settings. When you change settings in the options tab, the options will be saved from now on and the game will remember your custom settings the next time you start the game up.

