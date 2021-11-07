Public Beta Version 20211107

English
Added 1 more male playable character variation.
Added a door to the building in the Queensmouth Junkyard. But, it's still working in progress. Thus, there is no way to open it for now.
New area: Site Demeter Quarantine Sector (Only a very small part of it is currently accessible.)
The entrance elevator of Site Demeter can now directly go to any floor of Ardham Hotel. No need to go back to the first floor anymore. As long as the elevator is powered.
简体中文
加入了一个新的可用男性角色造型。
王后镇垃圾场的建筑上加上了一道门。不过由于里面还在施工。所以目前无法开启。
新区域：前哨站点德米特-隔离部（目前只有非常小的一部分开放）
德米特站点入口的电梯现在直达阿德汉姆旅店的任何一层楼。不用再首先返回第一层。只要电梯的电源还是接通的状态。
