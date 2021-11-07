BIKINI ISLAND CHALLENGE PATCH 0.00.2663 IS NOW LIVE

Patch Notes
Thought Halloween was over? Well, it's not! Halloween has finally arrived on the island and will last until the end of the month. Now you can travel to Halloween Island and embark on your quest to obtain the new Cunty Companion. Happy (late) Halloween!
Environment
-
Halloween Island
- Added Halloween Island.
Companions
-
Cunty
- Added Cunty Companion.
NPC
-
Illyana
- Added Illyana NPC.
-
Cunt O' Lantern
- Added Cunt O' Lantern NPC.
-
Dead Bitch
- Added Dead Bitch NPC.
Quests
-
Seven Keys
- Added Seven Keys quest.
-
The Blue Door
- Added The Blue Door quest.
-
The Dark Blue Door
- Added The Dark Blue Door quest.
-
The Green Door
- Added The Green Door quest.
-
The Orange Door
- Added The Orange Door quest.
-
The Purple Door
- Added The Purple Door quest.
-
The Red Door
- Added The Red Door quest.
-
The Yellow Door
- Added The Yellow Door quest.
Changed files in this update