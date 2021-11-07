 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

The Hidden Room update for 7 November 2021

The Hidden Room - Version 1.3 now available

Share · View all patches · Build 7671539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

Today version 1.3 has been released!

Changelog:

-Added Graphics Settings (Shadow Settings, Texture Settings, Lightning Settings and Antialiasing that will be grouped together in one settings and V-Sync)

-You are now able to mute the music in the menu

-New file structure (to support DLCs)

-UI will now be correctly shown on different resolutions

-Fixed various assets issues in the map

We will continue to improve the settings in future updates.

Thanks for playing!

-Mario

Changed files in this update

The Hidden Room Content - Windows Depot 1771381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.