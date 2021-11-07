The Hidden Room - Version 1.3 now available

Hey there!
Today version 1.3 has been released!
Changelog:
-Added Graphics Settings (Shadow Settings, Texture Settings, Lightning Settings and Antialiasing that will be grouped together in one settings and V-Sync)
-You are now able to mute the music in the menu
-New file structure (to support DLCs)
-UI will now be correctly shown on different resolutions
-Fixed various assets issues in the map
We will continue to improve the settings in future updates.
Thanks for playing!
-Mario
Changed files in this update