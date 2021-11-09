Update Notes for 1.25.14

Levels:
- more explanation about the use of air in the build palette
- more explanation about the [space bar] to configure the magnetic field of an engine
GUI:
- the (monochrome) air "icon" is grey in the build palette until level 11 to be more visible
(Lollybomb found that blue air doesn't stand out very well on a blue background ;^)
- the power can also be adjusted with the [+]/[-] keys (numeric row)
- the victory window also offers to retry the level that has just been solved (when the player wants to do even better!)
- Steam (Auto) Cloud has been set up
Game mechanics:
- gravitational acceleration is now adjustable in user levels (experimental, to be continued...)
