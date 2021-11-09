 Skip to content

CHR$(143) update for 9 November 2021

Update Notes for 1.25.14

Levels:

  • more explanation about the use of air in the build palette
  • more explanation about the [space bar] to configure the magnetic field of an engine

    GUI:
  • the (monochrome) air "icon" is grey in the build palette until level 11 to be more visible

    (Lollybomb found that blue air doesn't stand out very well on a blue background ;^)
  • the power can also be adjusted with the [+]/[-] keys (numeric row)
  • the victory window also offers to retry the level that has just been solved (when the player wants to do even better!)
  • Steam (Auto) Cloud has been set up

    Game mechanics:
  • gravitational acceleration is now adjustable in user levels (experimental, to be continued...)

