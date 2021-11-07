 Skip to content

George update for 7 November 2021

Patch 1.1.0 Released

Patch 1.1.0 Released · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added additional game optimization

Fixed all key issues

Adjusted ammo and health items for better balance

Adjusted visual effects

Fixed an issue that was causing player shadows to obscure player vision in certain lighting

Added an interactive item to acquire additional storage space

Adjusted enemy ragdoll physics

Fixed enemy damage issues on certain enemies

Adjusted collision detection

Various minor bug fixes

