Added additional game optimization
Fixed all key issues
Adjusted ammo and health items for better balance
Adjusted visual effects
Fixed an issue that was causing player shadows to obscure player vision in certain lighting
Added an interactive item to acquire additional storage space
Adjusted enemy ragdoll physics
Fixed enemy damage issues on certain enemies
Adjusted collision detection
Various minor bug fixes
George update for 7 November 2021
Patch 1.1.0 Released
Added additional game optimization
Changed files in this update