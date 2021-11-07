 Skip to content

Grand Tactician: The Civil War (1861-1865) update for 7 November 2021

Patch 1.0210

Uploaded November 7, 2021:

Campaigns:

  • AI now defends more carefully and watches out better for nearby enemies
  • fixed: units joining an autoresolved battle are not stopping but continue movement
  • fixed: potentially wrong faction in naval battles when reloading while a battle rages
  • added enhanced info panel for autoresolved battles (land battles, siege combat, fort bombardment, naval engagements)
  • fixed: Diplomacy I selected in summer 61 scenario leading to wrongly assigned weapon types
  • fixed: loading of saved tutorials fails if FOW options were changed
  • playing manual battles in campaign tutorial is now not possible anymore
  • fixed: LTGen act does not promote commander in chief to LTGen
  • assumed fixed: playing background music twice while inspecting campaign after a won campaign
  • fixed: multiple garrisons may take part in siege combat
  • added drop down list below the alarm icons on top to directly access the autoresolve-panel
  • fixed: wrong correlation between availability of weapons on the markets and equippable units
  • removed: high combat intensity in sieges if besieging unit has offensive stance activated
  • fixed: regualars act may add a Minnesota brigade to CSA armies
  • newspaper messages can now be deactivated in options menu
  • added to options menu: keep game paused after closing panels
  • fixed: sea raiders perk not blocking trade nodes
  • added: damages of forts through siege combat
  • logics changed: increase of stock of supply depots now lead to immediate expenses, shown as separate position in finances tab
  • supply depots are now fully filled at scenario start to prevent huge spikes in expenses at start
  • fixed: provision and coal stock for fleets too high
  • arms agents/security measures: number of weapons in stock is increased/reduced (before: only markets were affected)
  • fixed: ship names for newly constructed ships are resetted when reloading
  • fixed: capturing ships not working
  • fixed: naval battles may triggered several times as AI cannot retreat out of the enemy fleet range
  • fixed: when removing a ship name completely a new one cannot be entered
  • commander exp now increased in naval combats and fort bombardments

Battles:

  • AI bonus now also applies to loss resilience
  • AI now acts slightly faster and tries to avoid direct assaults on entrenchments
  • added quickinfo about locked map functions when HQ papers are opened
  • fixed: disappearing morale icon tooltips
  • fixed: retreat time too short for AI although units fully engaged
  • player can now use the arrow keys to browse through the army hierarchies
  • AI is now forming up in double lines to deploy quicker
  • AI acts more aggressive in battles
  • AI reduces maneuvers in front of the enemy
  • improved behavior for group commanders whose subordinates are all routed
  • fixed: move at signal, on time sometimes carried out immediately

Others:

  • updated: manual is now searchable

