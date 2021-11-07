Patch 1.0210

Uploaded November 7, 2021:
Campaigns:
- AI now defends more carefully and watches out better for nearby enemies
- fixed: units joining an autoresolved battle are not stopping but continue movement
- fixed: potentially wrong faction in naval battles when reloading while a battle rages
- added enhanced info panel for autoresolved battles (land battles, siege combat, fort bombardment, naval engagements)
- fixed: Diplomacy I selected in summer 61 scenario leading to wrongly assigned weapon types
- fixed: loading of saved tutorials fails if FOW options were changed
- playing manual battles in campaign tutorial is now not possible anymore
- fixed: LTGen act does not promote commander in chief to LTGen
- assumed fixed: playing background music twice while inspecting campaign after a won campaign
- fixed: multiple garrisons may take part in siege combat
- added drop down list below the alarm icons on top to directly access the autoresolve-panel
- fixed: wrong correlation between availability of weapons on the markets and equippable units
- removed: high combat intensity in sieges if besieging unit has offensive stance activated
- fixed: regualars act may add a Minnesota brigade to CSA armies
- newspaper messages can now be deactivated in options menu
- added to options menu: keep game paused after closing panels
- fixed: sea raiders perk not blocking trade nodes
- added: damages of forts through siege combat
- logics changed: increase of stock of supply depots now lead to immediate expenses, shown as separate position in finances tab
- supply depots are now fully filled at scenario start to prevent huge spikes in expenses at start
- fixed: provision and coal stock for fleets too high
- arms agents/security measures: number of weapons in stock is increased/reduced (before: only markets were affected)
- fixed: ship names for newly constructed ships are resetted when reloading
- fixed: capturing ships not working
- fixed: naval battles may triggered several times as AI cannot retreat out of the enemy fleet range
- fixed: when removing a ship name completely a new one cannot be entered
- commander exp now increased in naval combats and fort bombardments
Battles:
- AI bonus now also applies to loss resilience
- AI now acts slightly faster and tries to avoid direct assaults on entrenchments
- added quickinfo about locked map functions when HQ papers are opened
- fixed: disappearing morale icon tooltips
- fixed: retreat time too short for AI although units fully engaged
- player can now use the arrow keys to browse through the army hierarchies
- AI is now forming up in double lines to deploy quicker
- AI acts more aggressive in battles
- AI reduces maneuvers in front of the enemy
- improved behavior for group commanders whose subordinates are all routed
- fixed: move at signal, on time sometimes carried out immediately
Others:
- updated: manual is now searchable
