- New building: Mason
- New monster: Kobold warriors (they are really nasty critters - thankfully they only appear on normal or hard difficulty, and only on some maps - Hellhafen, Endraville, Karenfang)
- Changed the way the game calculates resource gains internally.
- Improved firefly visuals to indicate monsters, and added them to the monsters that didn't have them yet (harpies, rats)
- Fixed field watering status display
- Added attack/damage sound effects to monsters
- Fixed monster action cam
Black Forest update for 7 November 2021
New building, new monster, bugfixes and general improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
