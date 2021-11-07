 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 7 November 2021

New building, new monster, bugfixes and general improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New building: Mason
  • New monster: Kobold warriors (they are really nasty critters - thankfully they only appear on normal or hard difficulty, and only on some maps - Hellhafen, Endraville, Karenfang)
  • Changed the way the game calculates resource gains internally.
  • Improved firefly visuals to indicate monsters, and added them to the monsters that didn't have them yet (harpies, rats)
  • Fixed field watering status display
  • Added attack/damage sound effects to monsters
  • Fixed monster action cam

