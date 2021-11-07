UPDATE [v21.11.07.1304]

List of changes:
- Food/water consumption decreased from 0.11 to 0.3
- Food/water consumption was decreased from 2.2 to 1.8 during sprinting
- Fixed cursor disappearing when computer is started and player presses ESC.
- Changed initial amount of money from 450$ to 650$.
- Salary of all salesmen has been halved.
- Cost of improvements (x2.5, x3) reduced.
- Taxes on electricity and store space have been reduced.
- Changed system of saving gameplay. (now saving takes place in the root folder with the installed game)
Changed files in this update