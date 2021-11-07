 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon update for 7 November 2021

Patch #3

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in the climbing animation in very rare circumstances.
  • Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in the hopping animation when landing on a parked vehicle.
  • Overworld: Fixed an issue where the Wich Trials would remain open upon re-entering the pause menu.
  • Charming Chopper: Out of Bounds issue after beating the chopper.
  • Magical Meadows: Out of Bounds issue regarding the fox patrol.
  • Mushroom Marsh: Fixed an exploit where the player could bypass the hedgemaze.
  • Paradise Park: Fixed an exploit where the player could bypass the hedgemaze.
  • Snakes, Ladders & Chutes: Fixed an issue where the Gem Locator wouldn't trigger.
  • Graceful Games: Fixed a typo associated with Nagging Nikky.
  • Great Gamble: Fixed an exploit where the player could bypass the end maze.
  • Devious Donna: Fixed an issue where players could bypass the poison snake corridor.
  • Simmering Sports: Widened the width of the Horse Jumps in the race against Rapid Ryan.

