Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in the climbing animation in very rare circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in the hopping animation when landing on a parked vehicle.
- Overworld: Fixed an issue where the Wich Trials would remain open upon re-entering the pause menu.
- Charming Chopper: Out of Bounds issue after beating the chopper.
- Magical Meadows: Out of Bounds issue regarding the fox patrol.
- Mushroom Marsh: Fixed an exploit where the player could bypass the hedgemaze.
- Paradise Park: Fixed an exploit where the player could bypass the hedgemaze.
- Snakes, Ladders & Chutes: Fixed an issue where the Gem Locator wouldn't trigger.
- Graceful Games: Fixed a typo associated with Nagging Nikky.
- Great Gamble: Fixed an exploit where the player could bypass the end maze.
- Devious Donna: Fixed an issue where players could bypass the poison snake corridor.
- Simmering Sports: Widened the width of the Horse Jumps in the race against Rapid Ryan.
Changed files in this update