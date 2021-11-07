 Skip to content

iVIBRATE Ultimate Edition update for 7 November 2021

iVUE Update v3.08b

​iVIBRATE Ultimate Edition v3.08b is live now!

Features & improvements include:

  • Vibrate button/Gamepad Button Fix for MacOS/Linux - Fixed issue that was preventing the Vibrate button on screen and gamepad from working.
  • MacOS 64-bit - iVIBRATE Ultimate Edition has been updated to 64-bit for MacOS, allowing it to work on the latest MacOS's.
  • Steering Wheel Support Update - Steering Wheel support backend has had minor adjustments to not interfere with MacOS/Linux versions.

Cheers.

Kink Master Studios/Takeover Studios.

