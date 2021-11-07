iVUE Update v3.08b

iVIBRATE Ultimate Edition v3.08b is live now!
Features & improvements include:
- Vibrate button/Gamepad Button Fix for MacOS/Linux - Fixed issue that was preventing the Vibrate button on screen and gamepad from working.
- MacOS 64-bit - iVIBRATE Ultimate Edition has been updated to 64-bit for MacOS, allowing it to work on the latest MacOS's.
- Steering Wheel Support Update - Steering Wheel support backend has had minor adjustments to not interfere with MacOS/Linux versions.
Cheers.
Kink Master Studios/Takeover Studios.
Changed files in this update