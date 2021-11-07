- Machine gun unlock now gives the player a new gun sprite to represent the new gun.
- Text changed to represent that the unlock is indeed a machine gun, as well as upgrading the extended clip to x5 ammo instead of x3.
- FPS counter added.
- 300 FPS max limit added. (This will stop the game from stressing out your computer a little.)
- Fixed a bug where player kept shooting while game was paused in the shop.
- Working on a system to add more guns as well as swap between weapon unlocks!
Endless Furry Killer 2020 update for 7 November 2021
Machine Gun Sprite Added | Bugs Fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update