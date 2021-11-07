 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Wrench update for 7 November 2021

Build 141: Bugfixes + Tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 7670189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General:

  • The "Purchase" action (context menu or shortcut) now adds the item to the cart instead of auto-ordering after a delay. You must manually complete the order from the catalog app.
  • Fix a bug causing certain purchases to be free.
  • Fix a bug causing the Exocet Race chassis to have no contribution to assembly weight.

VR:

  • Fix install behavior of stainless M10 nuts used on exocet exhaust parts.
  • Fix a bug preventing fasteners from auto-installing when using the auto-fastener.
  • Fix a bug causing incorrect grab orientation when grabbing the tablet with the left hand.
  • Fix a bug causing tablet to be summoned at a bad orientation when using tablet related context actions.
  • Fix a bug causing the "Pew Pew" action shortcut to not work.

Changed files in this update

Wrench Content Depot 936721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.