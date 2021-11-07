Build 141: Bugfixes + Tweaks

General:
- The "Purchase" action (context menu or shortcut) now adds the item to the cart instead of auto-ordering after a delay. You must manually complete the order from the catalog app.
- Fix a bug causing certain purchases to be free.
- Fix a bug causing the Exocet Race chassis to have no contribution to assembly weight.
VR:
- Fix install behavior of stainless M10 nuts used on exocet exhaust parts.
- Fix a bug preventing fasteners from auto-installing when using the auto-fastener.
- Fix a bug causing incorrect grab orientation when grabbing the tablet with the left hand.
- Fix a bug causing tablet to be summoned at a bad orientation when using tablet related context actions.
- Fix a bug causing the "Pew Pew" action shortcut to not work.
Changed files in this update