8089 v1.15: More Options!

Here is a quick update to deliver some popular requested options!
- VR Smooth Turning: set this via Options. The speed at which you turn is based on how far you push the axis
- 45 Degree Snap Turn: Snap turning has been reduced from 90 degrees to 45 degrees
- Crosshair Aim: If you want a crosshair instead of a laser pointer, you can now pick it in Options. Note that the crosshair may be less accurate at very close ranges
- Invert Y: Now this exists!
- VR Mirror Option: I'll be adding a launch option that uses the "mirror" argument, which will enable VR mirroring which is useful for streaming. It shows both eyes, because that is how the texture is generated and further manipulation may degrade performance
I'm monitoring some other minor bugs like occasional music skips and odd turret spawns in big tower interiors for future updates.
Thank you all for your support and I hope you find these updates helpful! Please consider leaving a recommendation if you do & additional thanks for all who have already -- love you guys!
- Phr00t
