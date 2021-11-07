Blacklist Brigade - Version 0.8.1 - Patch Notes

0.8.1 Patch Notes
New features:
- Added electricity boxes that can be shot to take out lights. Also added more computers and control panels that can be used to turn off lights. Almost all lights can be turned off (Night only).
- Added a new weapon, M16 M203, an assault rifle with a grenade launcher. To active/deactivate the grenade launcher, press the weapon select number key again.
Fixes and improvements:
- Sleeping enemies have now wake up animations instead of teleporting to standing near beds.
- Fixed a bug that caused AI teammates not shoot sleeping enemies correctly.
- AI teammates near stairs ignores now non-aggressive enemies on another floors if there is no player. Also avoids locations on stairs when following the player if no player is overlapping the stairs -> Less AI team rushing to another floors.
- Added an additional check to prevent characters getting stuck if downed and revived in low height space like under stairs.
- Ducking behind covers is now a lot more effective to prevent enemy firing at the player.
- Awareness skill spots now also turrets.
- Enemies have attack range reduced a bit when targeting the player from screen bottom direction -> the player should always able to shoot back when max "zooming" at enemy direction.
- Characters cannot deal melee damage through doors anymore.
- Ammo counter is now turned red when low ammo.
- All lights are now more bright when the night vision is turned on.
- Fixed some enemy health bar visibility issues.
- Sleeping enemies have now high chance to wake up when a window breaks near them.
- Fixed an issue that caused trigger become stuck sometimes and shoot the remaining magazine when pressing melee and fire buttons close together.
- Firing with an auto-fire weapon continues now after reloading a weapon if fire btn is pressed down and hold during weapon reload.
- A flashlight using player is now considered to not be in shadows (Night only).
- Fixed a bug in the lobby screen that caused the screen's buttons not be interactable if the screen was opened when player had show interaction key info visible (example near door, "[E] Open Door").
Adjusted weapon stats:
- Adjusted some weapons reload speeds slightly (Sawed-Off Shotgun most speed boost).
