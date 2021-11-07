Patch 0.90.01 - Now Live

Patch Notes:
Balance
- Chakram Buffs:
Hitbox size increased
Projectile Speed changed from 5500 to 4000
Throw angle narrowed
- Hemlock Nerfs:
Melee CD: 0.1 to 0.8 seconds
Animation speed 0.5 to 0.42
Knockback added: 0.0 to 600
- Removed flamethrower from Battlefield, swapped with Shotgun
- Changed health pack respawn times on Fortress (to avoid death pit fights lasting too long)
Features
- Reworked moderation panel for admins
- NEW bingo skin! Costs 6969 in-game credits (no DLC required)
Bugs
- 16:10 screen ratio fix for Lockerroom
- Fixed LAN game broadcasting for Discord bot
- Charlie's 1 & 4 exploit has been 'fixed'
- added missing people into the credits of the game
- Random UI bugs, better controller support stuff
Changed files in this update