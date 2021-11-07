 Skip to content

Fadeout: Underground update for 7 November 2021

Patch 0.90.01 - Now Live

Patch 0.90.01 - Now Live
Build 7669975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patch Notes:

Balance
  • Chakram Buffs:

    Hitbox size increased

    Projectile Speed changed from 5500 to 4000

    Throw angle narrowed
  • Hemlock Nerfs:

    Melee CD: 0.1 to 0.8 seconds

    Animation speed 0.5 to 0.42

    Knockback added: 0.0 to 600
  • Removed flamethrower from Battlefield, swapped with Shotgun
  • Changed health pack respawn times on Fortress (to avoid death pit fights lasting too long)
Features
  • Reworked moderation panel for admins
  • NEW bingo skin! Costs 6969 in-game credits (no DLC required)
Bugs
  • 16:10 screen ratio fix for Lockerroom
  • Fixed LAN game broadcasting for Discord bot
  • Charlie's 1 & 4 exploit has been 'fixed'
  • added missing people into the credits of the game
  • Random UI bugs, better controller support stuff

