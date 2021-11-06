 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Sherwood Extreme update for 6 November 2021

Season 3 Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 7669952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We hope you're enjoying Season 3: RPG Update! Today's patch adds new content and fixes various bugs reported by the community on Discord.

  • HIGH SCORE RANK SYSTEM on profile/map based on cumulative level scores 🏆
  • GRIM REAPER BOSS in Lava River and as a quest 🌋
  • Improved goblin attack animations and navigation
  • Goblins can now perform flips
  • Bugfixes for issues reported by our Discord community

Huge thank you to the community of Sherwood Extreme! Let us know on Discord if you have any suggestions or issues.

Join us on Discord

Changed files in this update

Sherwood Extreme Closed Beta Internal Depot 1340182
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.