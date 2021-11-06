 Skip to content

Marimoth update for 6 November 2021

Version 1.3 Changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the way fullscreen works (you can now toggle it with F4)
  • Reduced the health of the third boss
  • Reduced slightly the health of one of the enemies
  • Fixed the behaviour of one of the enemies
  • Increased the possible number orbs to be gained from 50 coins (from up to 250 coins to 500)
  • Officially added controller support:
  • -You can now unpause the game from the controller
  • -You can now use the analogic stick to change the volume
  • -You can now use the back button to return to main menu

