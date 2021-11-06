- Changed the way fullscreen works (you can now toggle it with F4)
- Reduced the health of the third boss
- Reduced slightly the health of one of the enemies
- Fixed the behaviour of one of the enemies
- Increased the possible number orbs to be gained from 50 coins (from up to 250 coins to 500)
- Officially added controller support:
- -You can now unpause the game from the controller
- -You can now use the analogic stick to change the volume
- -You can now use the back button to return to main menu
Marimoth update for 6 November 2021
Version 1.3 Changelog
