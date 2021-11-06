Development Update (v.069)

Changes
• Added Japanese and Korean language support
• The vision of VR players now turns black between level loads for a smoother-looking transition
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where, on rare occasions, game saves could become corrupt and players were unable to progress
- Fixed an issue where the inner tomb timer could become desynced between different players and fire at incorrect times or prematurely
- Fixed item collision issues that allowed players to reach areas that should be inaccessible or accessed only through normal means
- Fixed an issue where items, including the relic, could become lost within the inner tomb relic sarcophagus’ pedestal stand when dropped
- Fixed an issue where tooltips such as “Press E to pickup” would appear at incorrect or seemingly random times
- Fixed an issue where VR players could pick the relic back up from the jeep after placing it
- Fixed the radar system’s left arrow deadzone area
- Fixed an issue where players radar arrows could show up underneath themselves for other players looking at them through a tablet or photo camera
- Fixed an issue where, despite being in a non-US lobby, after leaving a round, the lobby would visually show as “US”
- Fixed an issue where the radar sensor upgrades via the purchasing system would be erroneously applied to the Transmitter for French players
- Added logic to help mitigate an issue where the “update available” message appears on the menu despite already being on the correct version of the game
- Fixed an issue with abnormally shiny textures in the original tomb variation set
