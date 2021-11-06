Update for Ruin - Alpha (V0.0.6.1)

This small update is meant to address small issues.
-
New hint of whats to come on new game screen :)
-
"F" Key will bring the camera to current highlighted unit (Can be held)
-
New model for the skeletons.
-
Changed the setting menu background to a solid colour instead of transparent.
-
Slightly increased zoom in distance.
-
Rewrote the interaction code for work stations (eg. Furnace, Crafting table)
-
Reduced the camera move speed.
-
Reduced the camera zoomed in speed slightly.
-
Reduced the camera rotation speed.
-
Updated the tooltip
-
Disabled unused buttons on the header interface.
-
Fixed a bug where units would harvest resources too quickly.
The next update will take some time so please be patient!
Thank you for your support!
Changed files in this update