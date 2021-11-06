 Skip to content

Ruin update for 6 November 2021

Update for Ruin - Alpha (V0.0.6.1)

This small update is meant to address small issues.

  • New hint of whats to come on new game screen :)

  • "F" Key will bring the camera to current highlighted unit (Can be held)

  • New model for the skeletons.

  • Changed the setting menu background to a solid colour instead of transparent.

  • Slightly increased zoom in distance.

  • Rewrote the interaction code for work stations (eg. Furnace, Crafting table)

  • Reduced the camera move speed.

  • Reduced the camera zoomed in speed slightly.

  • Reduced the camera rotation speed.

  • Updated the tooltip

  • Disabled unused buttons on the header interface.

  • Fixed a bug where units would harvest resources too quickly.

The next update will take some time so please be patient!

Thank you for your support!

