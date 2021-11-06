v.1.7.0 (November 6, 2021)
- Added: Export multiple .c3dp prefab files. Go to File > Export Objects. Select .c3dp from the File Format option.
- Added: Export scene data. Save object and instance data as a json formatted text document. Go to Scene panel and select "Export Scene Data" from the Scene dropdown menu. Check documentation for more info.
- Added: Uuid, parent uuid, billboard, instance name, and scale data to exported instance data. Check documentation on exporting instance data.
- Added: Exported Gltf and Glb files now include "extras" data. This data is the same as when you "Export Instance Data" from the scene panel.
- Changed: Instance json data structure has changed. Now is a json object, and instances are within an array stored in that object.
- Fixed: Edges couldn't be selected on 1 pixel thin tiles that were next to each other.
- Fixed: Changeing the base pixel unit size and resizing the tiles wouldn't refresh the vertex selection points.
- Fixed: When using a low base pixel unit size, vertices wouldn't appear when mouse was hovered nearby.
- Fixed: Couldn't export .obj if scene only consisted of objects.
