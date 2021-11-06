Hotfix! Update 0.5.1

Hello everyone!
We started to tackle a few issues and we have the first hotfix.
Change Log v.0.5.1
UPDATED
- crafting time for the Explosive barrel has been reduced to 40 sec and to 100 sec for the Water well
- climbing tree improvements on coconut palms
BUG FIXED
- earthquake animation perpetually resetting upon hitting red membrane. The animation will now end after the first hit.
- it's now possible to load the game when the fertilizer is inside a farm plot.
- items on the water's edge can now be retrieved.
- wooden spikes do not cause the game to crash anymore.
- pyramid floor texture glitch has been fixed.
- character does not get stuck in the shelter, and it's now easier to aim at it in order to save.
- spinning around when the game starts shouldn't happen anymore.
- motion blur option off works now.
- the temperature shouldn't go high more than it's supposed to anymore.
- artifact number does not randomly reset now, and the game doesn't freeze at the white screen.
