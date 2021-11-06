 Skip to content

Starsand update for 6 November 2021

Hotfix! Update 0.5.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We started to tackle a few issues and we have the first hotfix.

Change Log v.0.5.1

UPDATED

  • crafting time for the Explosive barrel has been reduced to 40 sec and to 100 sec for the Water well
  • climbing tree improvements on coconut palms

BUG FIXED

  • earthquake animation perpetually resetting upon hitting red membrane. The animation will now end after the first hit.
  • it's now possible to load the game when the fertilizer is inside a farm plot.
  • items on the water's edge can now be retrieved.
  • wooden spikes do not cause the game to crash anymore.
  • pyramid floor texture glitch has been fixed.
  • character does not get stuck in the shelter, and it's now easier to aim at it in order to save.
  • spinning around when the game starts shouldn't happen anymore.
  • motion blur option off works now.
  • the temperature shouldn't go high more than it's supposed to anymore.
  • artifact number does not randomly reset now, and the game doesn't freeze at the white screen.

Changed files in this update

Starsand Content Depot 1380221
