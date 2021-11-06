Road to Progress - 1.6

Introducing Level System
- Players no longer gain skill points from killing enemies. Instead, player earns experience points. Once leveled up, player will receive some skill points. Skill points can still be acquired from doing quests. Level cap is 50.
Enemies will also scale based on the player's level. - Will be monitoring the values to better balance this system.
Fixed issue with Ai Companion teleporting into the player
Fix issue with Ai Companion not moving after combat
Small tweaks to the Healer class.
