Version 4.3.4, Essence & Acquiescence

Dev Notes
- This update fills out a lot of content for some of our more overlooked characters, and sets up some important elements in preparation for our next focus: the first instalment of Act V.
- MVP of this build is Mattrex, for putting together a frankly amazing variety of new options for our fallen huntress, and assisting me with some of this version's other dark delights.
Features
- Scene: In the wake of her encounter with Heloise, Maelys has an idea to fix everything (Dreamweaver choice).
- Scene: If Maelys has been severed, you can find ample new uses for her (five scenes, collab with Mattrex).
- Dynamic: Malagar has learned something exciting from his experiment on Naho (collab with Mattrex).
- Dynamic: Malagar will give you updates on all of his prior volunteers (collab with Mattrex).
- Dynamic: You can have a pleasant(?) chat(?) with Valzira.
- Dynamic: You can revisit Valzira after your first time sleeping with her, or after she’s given birth.
- Fate: You can now give Mina to the mercenaries (collab with Zash and Julia).
- Fate: A followup to Naho being gifted to the kobolds (collab with Var and Julia).
- Fate: A followup to Valzira being gifted to the kobolds (collab with Var and Julia).
- Art: Maelys's wolfman fate (Lubbio).
- Art: Marie-Anne's infernal fate (Lubbio).
- Art: Redone art for Heloise's original scenes with the dragon (Lubbio).
- Art: Enid's breastfeeding scene (Lubbio).
- Art: Portraits for the firstblood kobolds (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: Portraits for Maelys, severed variant (Irrelevant Art).
- Animation: Updated and expanded idle animations for Adeline, all variants (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Updated idle animations for centaur stallion (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Corrected animations for Mina's bargain (Amon Ra).
- Voice: Malice's reveal, continued (Sunset Sofia).
Tweaks
- Pale Rock can be attacked even if all your forces are at zero Morale.
- Sabetha & Inej’s names appear in the captive menu.
Fixes
- Naho will not be in her cell if she’s also visiting Breaker.
- Sabetha & Inej will not remain your consorts after you give them away.
- Valzira cannot be gifted to Malagar if she’s dead.
- Penetrative sex with Valzira grants potency, whichever option you choose.
- You cannot ‘escape’ the gallery view of Valzira’s birthing scene.
