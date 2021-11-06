 Skip to content

Ravager update for 6 November 2021

Version 4.3.4, Essence & Acquiescence

Build 7669212

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dev Notes

  • This update fills out a lot of content for some of our more overlooked characters, and sets up some important elements in preparation for our next focus: the first instalment of Act V.
  • MVP of this build is Mattrex, for putting together a frankly amazing variety of new options for our fallen huntress, and assisting me with some of this version's other dark delights.

Features

  • Scene: In the wake of her encounter with Heloise, Maelys has an idea to fix everything (Dreamweaver choice).
  • Scene: If Maelys has been severed, you can find ample new uses for her (five scenes, collab with Mattrex).
  • Dynamic: Malagar has learned something exciting from his experiment on Naho (collab with Mattrex).
  • Dynamic: Malagar will give you updates on all of his prior volunteers (collab with Mattrex).
  • Dynamic: You can have a pleasant(?) chat(?) with Valzira.
  • Dynamic: You can revisit Valzira after your first time sleeping with her, or after she’s given birth.
  • Fate: You can now give Mina to the mercenaries (collab with Zash and Julia).
  • Fate: A followup to Naho being gifted to the kobolds (collab with Var and Julia).
  • Fate: A followup to Valzira being gifted to the kobolds (collab with Var and Julia).
  • Art: Maelys's wolfman fate (Lubbio).
  • Art: Marie-Anne's infernal fate (Lubbio).
  • Art: Redone art for Heloise's original scenes with the dragon (Lubbio).
  • Art: Enid's breastfeeding scene (Lubbio).
  • Art: Portraits for the firstblood kobolds (Irrelevant Art).
  • Art: Portraits for Maelys, severed variant (Irrelevant Art).
  • Animation: Updated and expanded idle animations for Adeline, all variants (Amon Ra).
  • Animation: Updated idle animations for centaur stallion (Amon Ra).
  • Animation: Corrected animations for Mina's bargain (Amon Ra).
  • Voice: Malice's reveal, continued (Sunset Sofia).

Tweaks

  • Pale Rock can be attacked even if all your forces are at zero Morale.
  • Sabetha & Inej’s names appear in the captive menu.

Fixes

  • Naho will not be in her cell if she’s also visiting Breaker.
  • Sabetha & Inej will not remain your consorts after you give them away.
  • Valzira cannot be gifted to Malagar if she’s dead.
  • Penetrative sex with Valzira grants potency, whichever option you choose.
  • You cannot ‘escape’ the gallery view of Valzira’s birthing scene.

Changed files in this update

