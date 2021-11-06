 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 6 November 2021

Version 0.6.5.114 (EA Beta)

  • Improvements
  • adjusted game setup window and save/load windows
  • hide info panel for decorations
  • changed outdated contract color
  • added flight icon in signed flights prefab
  • added colored background images in the airplane window
  • corrected airplane icon's sprite
  • adjusted airplane window
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed a crash on save/load window
  • fixed services icon size in airline window
  • fixed services atlas height in on-demand panel
  • fixed not localized service descriptions in the airplane window

