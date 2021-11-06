Version 0.6.5.114 (EA Beta)
- Improvements
- adjusted game setup window and save/load windows
- hide info panel for decorations
- changed outdated contract color
- added flight icon in signed flights prefab
- added colored background images in the airplane window
- corrected airplane icon's sprite
- adjusted airplane window
- Bug fixes
- fixed a crash on save/load window
- fixed services icon size in airline window
- fixed services atlas height in on-demand panel
- fixed not localized service descriptions in the airplane window
Changed files in this update