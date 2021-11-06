Dead Matter - Hotfix - 0.7.4

Additions
- Added working gauges and steering wheels to the pickup truck and buggies.
- Added working interior lights in the pickup truck and buggies.
- Added weapon spawns to Dead Man's Flats and Seebe.
- Added loot and weapon spawns to Exshaw Community.
- Added a new vehicle: Crown Vic.
Have a small sneak peek of what the interior lighting of a vehicle looks like.
Fixes
- Moved some zombie spawns out of interiors to avoid them spawning on top of each other.
- Adjusted some player spawns to not spawn right next to a horde.
- You can now equip sniper scopes on assault rifles.
- Zombies are no longer fans of Interstellar (fixed their spinning bug).
- Zombies also no longer fall through the ground when killed.
- Player camera no longer spins violently after ragdolling.
- Fixed various crashes with certain weapon presets.
- Fixed various animation bugs when reloading several weapons.
- Magazines in the Shooting Range now spawn filled.
- Fixed the disappearing highway chunk in Dead Man's Flats.
- Increased ADS speed with some attachments and optics equipped. Changes will be applied to base weapons later.
Known Issues
- Trying to aim down sights while sprinting doesn't work.
- Vehicles roll forwards when parked or spawning.
- Headwear equipes in the wrong slot (holster).
- Ladders are a death sentence.
- Guns may glitch out when you ragdoll.
Changed depots in 0.7.0-experimental branch