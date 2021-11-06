 Skip to content

Dead Matter update for 6 November 2021

Dead Matter - Hotfix - 0.7.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Additions

  • Added working gauges and steering wheels to the pickup truck and buggies.
  • Added working interior lights in the pickup truck and buggies.
  • Added weapon spawns to Dead Man's Flats and Seebe.
  • Added loot and weapon spawns to Exshaw Community.
  • Added a new vehicle: Crown Vic.



Have a small sneak peek of what the interior lighting of a vehicle looks like.

Fixes

  • Moved some zombie spawns out of interiors to avoid them spawning on top of each other.
  • Adjusted some player spawns to not spawn right next to a horde.
  • You can now equip sniper scopes on assault rifles.
  • Zombies are no longer fans of Interstellar (fixed their spinning bug).
  • Zombies also no longer fall through the ground when killed.
  • Player camera no longer spins violently after ragdolling.
  • Fixed various crashes with certain weapon presets.
  • Fixed various animation bugs when reloading several weapons.
  • Magazines in the Shooting Range now spawn filled.
  • Fixed the disappearing highway chunk in Dead Man's Flats.
  • Increased ADS speed with some attachments and optics equipped. Changes will be applied to base weapons later.

Known Issues

  • Trying to aim down sights while sprinting doesn't work.
  • Vehicles roll forwards when parked or spawning.
  • Headwear equipes in the wrong slot (holster).
  • Ladders are a death sentence.
  • Guns may glitch out when you ragdoll.

Changed depots in 0.7.0-experimental branch

Dead Matter Depot Depot 575441
