06/11/2021 Bug fixes and QoL changes

Fixed issue that could crash the game during rewind in Treasure Vault;
Fixed possible incorrect data save in Treasure Vaults;
Fixed audio bug with Ignis fire trail sound.
Added ‘Fullscreen’ option in the options menu;
Added switching the selected dragon with ‘Tab’ key for keyboard movement control;
Added ‘Backspace’ as additional rewind button. You can hold it to do multiple rewind actions;
Added quick level restart with ‘R’ key;
Added opening encyclopedia with ‘H’ key;
Added option to skip the summoned help animation by pressing ‘Space’ button right when the animation starts;
Added level names on the level menu and dungeon map ‘Replay’ window;
Slightly tuned down some of the visual effects.
Note that the new options aren’t explained in the encyclopedia at the moment.
If you encounter any problems with the new version of the game, please let me know.
