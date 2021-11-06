 Skip to content

Fetish Locator Week Two update for 6 November 2021

Hotfix v2.0.17

Build 7668996 · Last edited by Wendy

We released a hotfix to bring back the achievements. Sorry if you had issues with getting them in the last 24h. Now it all should work. Though we are still checking if there are more issues related to that.

The main problem was with us updating the underlying engine to fix many other issues that people were encountering with the game. Especially with Windows 11.

Please let us know on Discord or Steam forums if you still have issues.

