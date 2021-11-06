 Skip to content

The Hunter's Journals - Tattered Sails update for 6 November 2021

Small Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small patch to fix the following bugs:

  • It was possible to get 'The Adventure Begins' even if you were blocked from starting the game by not having a Trait or Heirloom selected. The check for the achievement as before the check for the character customisation. This has been corrected.
  • People were not getting the extra skill bonus for the Beloved Locket when sleeping, unless they were also a doctor. This was due to the checks to see if you had the item also included checks to make sure you were a doctor and had the Medical Kits to use. This has been solved, and all sleeping related items/Traits should now work together as expected.

