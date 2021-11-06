 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Skautfold: Knight's End update for 6 November 2021

#Patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 7668953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-You can now only use defensive actions during the enemy's attack phase.

-You can now attack in the overworld, enemies hit by this are disabled for a time, touching them starts combat in your favour, reducing their current Guard by 20%, and lets you make the first move.

-Running in the overworld now has a Guard cost.

-Escaping an encounter reduces your Guard to Zero.

Changed files in this update

Skautfold: Knight's End Content Depot 1778831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.