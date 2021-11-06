-You can now only use defensive actions during the enemy's attack phase.
-You can now attack in the overworld, enemies hit by this are disabled for a time, touching them starts combat in your favour, reducing their current Guard by 20%, and lets you make the first move.
-Running in the overworld now has a Guard cost.
-Escaping an encounter reduces your Guard to Zero.
Skautfold: Knight's End update for 6 November 2021
#Patch 2
Changed files in this update