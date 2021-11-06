 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

The Hunter's Journals - Red Ripper update for 6 November 2021

Small Bugfix - The Adventure Begins!

Share · View all patches · Build 7668875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small bug fix for an issue which was brought to my attention. it was possible to get 'The Adventure Begins' without starting an adventure, if you had not picked an Heirloom. The call to unlock it was before the check to see if the warning screen should be brought up, and has been moved to after this call to ensure it comes up as expected from now on.

Changed files in this update

The Hunter's Journals - Red Ripper Content Depot 1311611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.