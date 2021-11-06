Just a small bug fix for an issue which was brought to my attention. it was possible to get 'The Adventure Begins' without starting an adventure, if you had not picked an Heirloom. The call to unlock it was before the check to see if the warning screen should be brought up, and has been moved to after this call to ensure it comes up as expected from now on.
The Hunter's Journals - Red Ripper update for 6 November 2021
Small Bugfix - The Adventure Begins!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
