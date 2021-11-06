 Skip to content

The Glade update for 6 November 2021

Beta update 5 (Base doors, ceilings and day night cycle)

Hello survivors!

This update brings some new additions to the game and game play alongside some small adjustments and fixes.

FIXES

  • Stone giant now reacts to taking damage (chasing the player)

CHANGES

  • Day/Night cycle added to game (this is in testing phase so tweaks will be made)
  • You can now demolish all walls built by using the axe (this will not take any of the axe's durability)
  • You can now place ceilings this will require a foundation built below.

  • The door wall now has a door that will open and close when the player gets close.

SMALL TWEAKS

  • Pick axe durability increased
  • Spear durability increased
  • Bow durability increased

I hope you are all still having as much fun with the glade as i am!

Thank you

Michael schade -Developer

