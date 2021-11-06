Beta update 5 (Base doors, ceilings and day night cycle)

Hello survivors!
This update brings some new additions to the game and game play alongside some small adjustments and fixes.
FIXES
- Stone giant now reacts to taking damage (chasing the player)
CHANGES
- Day/Night cycle added to game (this is in testing phase so tweaks will be made)
- You can now demolish all walls built by using the axe (this will not take any of the axe's durability)
- You can now place ceilings this will require a foundation built below.
- The door wall now has a door that will open and close when the player gets close.
SMALL TWEAKS
- Pick axe durability increased
- Spear durability increased
- Bow durability increased
I hope you are all still having as much fun with the glade as i am!
Thank you
Michael schade -Developer