Update Notes for Bugfix & Balance Patch v0.6.0_p2

Balance
- Bosses and elite encounters now drop rare cards.
- Police companions will now start with a flashlight equipped.
- Card drops will only include obtainable weapon cards (Shotgun and Chainsaw cards won't drop if the heroes who can use them aren't selected).
- Card selections after encounters will mostly let the player choose between the same weapon types. These drops are more skewed towards currently equipped weapons.
- Resource drops are more skewed towards usable resources.
- Reduced all non-acid damage dealing enemy Acid Defenses per level from 1 to 1.5.
- Fixed Fuel price (1->2).
- Slightly increased Fuel drop rate.
- Fuel is now printable with correct cost.
- (Enemy) Claw: Phys. Def Per Level 2->1; Acid Def Per Level 1->0.5; "Claw" Crit Multiplier 3x->2x; Now gets out of Stealth if she can't make other moves.
- (Enemy) Shield: Now uses its guard move before block.
- (Enemy) Daemon: Acid Def 0->5; Acid Def Per Level 0->0.5.
- (Card/Axe) Inner Peace: Health restore 6->equal to buff/bleeding stacks removed.
- (Card/Flashlight) Search in the Dark: Energy Cost 3->0.
- (Card/Chainsaw) Rev Up The Engine (On): Damage multiplier 2x->3x.
- (Card/Chainsaw) Stashed Fuel (On): Stash: Fuel Stacks 3->4.
- (Card/Chainsaw) Reverse Bash (On): Phys. Damage 3->10.
- (Card/Chainsaw) Max Setting (On): Energy Cost 6->4. Phys. Damage 5->7.
- (Card/Chainsaw) Chainsaw Massacre (On): Fuel Cost 3->2.
- (Card/Chainsaw) Momentum (Off): Added "Draw 1 card".
- (Card/Chainsaw) Momentum (On): Fuel Cost 3->2. Added "Draw 2 cards".
- (Card/Spray Gun) Corrosion Ball: Corrosion 3->5.
- (Card/Spray Gun) Clinging Acid: Acid Damage 4->3; Corrosion 2->3; Energy Cost 4->2; Chem Cost 2->1.
- (Card/Spray Gun) Inaccurate Eruption: Corrosion 1->2; Random Corrosion 2->3; Energy Cost 3->4; Chem Cost 2->1.
- (Card/Spray Gun) Corrosion Stream: Corrosion 3->6.
- (Card/Spray Gun) Make Fuel: Energy Cost 1->2; Chem Cost 3->1.
- (Card/Spray Gun) Pressurize Tank: Corrosion Increase 1->2.
- (Card/Spray Gun) Splash of Poison: Energy Cost 3->4; Chem Cost 2->1; Applies "Poisoned" instead of Corrosion.
- (Card/Spray Gun) Craft Battery: Energy Cost 1->2; Chem Cost 3->1.
- (Card/Spray Gun) Corrosion Wall: Corrosion 1->3.
- (Card/Spray Gun) Lube Up: Energy Cost 1->0.
- (Card/Spray Gun) Craft Acid Bombs: Will transfer attribute modifications to the bombs, will now combo with "Pressurize Tank" and "Potent Additive".
- (Card/Spray Gun) Acid Bomb: Corrosion 2->6.
- (Card/Spray Gun) Flammable Substance: Chem Cost 2->1.
- (Condition) Corrosion: Decay duration 4->3. Also reduces Physical Defense.
Bugfixes
- (Workaround) Temporarily disabled Daemon's encounter time limit until it's made more apparent and related bugs are fixed. Planned to be enabled back on the next update.
- Fixed "Football Helmet" (and some other items) not triggering when the damage value is exactly equal to health.
- Fixed equipment attributes increasing with the level of the character they are equipped to.
- Fixed a bug where Daemon spares the hero with 0 health.
- Fixed "Broken Fork" triggering before Riposte effect.
- (Workaround) Dodge won't trigger with 0 stacks. Workaround for the bug where the conditions get stuck at 0 stacks.
- Fixed "Inaccurate Eruption" not working properly.
- Fixed chemical drops not being prioritised for spray gun characters.
- Fixed Chemist starting with a syringe card.
- Fixed Chemist character floating in the recruit screen.
- Fixed some of the trophy items not having price values associated.
- Fixed decapitated entities reviving with missing heads.
- (Technical) Fixed error reports being generated.
